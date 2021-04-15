Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the March 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $388.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
