Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.