Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

