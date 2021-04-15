Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,882 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.