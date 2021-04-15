Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $2.37 on Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $668,282.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

