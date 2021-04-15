AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

