Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 45.8% in March

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JG stock remained flat at $$3.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

