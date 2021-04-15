Aurora Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.79 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

