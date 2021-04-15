Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

