Autonio (NIOX) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and approximately $988,308.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00068779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00271197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00748542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,843.18 or 1.00122122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.13 or 0.00865310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

