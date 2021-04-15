Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

