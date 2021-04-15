Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $198.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

