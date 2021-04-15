Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.44

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.44 and last traded at $198.78, with a volume of 4414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,734.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

