Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Avid Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

