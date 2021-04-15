Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 11,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,464. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.