Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,563.31

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,563.31 ($46.55) and traded as low as GBX 3,434 ($44.87). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,504 ($45.78), with a volume of 31,565 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,563.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

