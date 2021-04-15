Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) versus Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Financial Comparison

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taronis Technologies and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.59 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 4.36 $17.03 million $0.50 88.62

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Taronis Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

