AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, AXPR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $120,751.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

