Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $184,251.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.50 or 0.00277217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00735621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,527.33 or 0.99335513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.79 or 0.00846428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,355,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,271,819 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

