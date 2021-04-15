Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $442.08 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $442.08 million and $98.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $51.38 or 0.00080994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,505 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

