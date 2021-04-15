BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

