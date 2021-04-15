Baidu (BIDU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2021 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/13/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/6/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

3/29/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $383.00 to $385.00.

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $324.00.

2/18/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

