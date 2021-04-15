Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Buy Rating at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at China Renaissance Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $325.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

