Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $456.85 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $65.79 or 0.00104589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $456.85 million and approximately $292.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.