Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

