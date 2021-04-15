Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

