bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Hits $10.89 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $832.19 or 0.01323790 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $946,156.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038623 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,088 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

