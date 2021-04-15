Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.91 million, a P/E ratio of -97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

