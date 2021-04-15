Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 1.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 2,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

