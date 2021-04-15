Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

