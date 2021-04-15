Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBDO opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.