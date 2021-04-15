BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

