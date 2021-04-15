Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $442.60 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $21.60 or 0.00034275 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $442.60 million and approximately $671.40 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

