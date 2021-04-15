Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4145 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

