Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4145 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
