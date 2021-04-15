Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 4.0% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $386,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

