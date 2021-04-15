Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,098.08

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,098.08 ($14.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,145.44 ($14.97). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.74), with a volume of 27,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.08.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

