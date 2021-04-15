Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

