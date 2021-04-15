Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

