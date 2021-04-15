Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.