BankUnited (BKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.