Barclays Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $420.00

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 870,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,941. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

