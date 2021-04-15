Barclays Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $64.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

LUV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 144,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,174. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

