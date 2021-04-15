Barclays Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $62.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 594,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,341. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

