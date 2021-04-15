Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MTRO traded down GBX 2.41 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.29 ($1.49). 504,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,513. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.27. The company has a market cap of £197.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.