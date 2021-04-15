Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MTRO traded down GBX 2.41 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.29 ($1.49). 504,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,513. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.27. The company has a market cap of £197.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

