Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

BGH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 107,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,574. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

