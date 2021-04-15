Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

GOLD traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 799,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,471. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

