Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Short Interest Update

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BNAUF remained flat at $$2.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,361. Battle North Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 41.75 and a quick ratio of 41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

