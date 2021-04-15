Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.28.

BTE traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.31. 1,136,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,473. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$738.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

