BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. BBQ has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.