BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in BCE by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BCE by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

