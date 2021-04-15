BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 149,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTG opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. BCTG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

